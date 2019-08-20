Is Casa Holdings (SGX:C04) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Casa Holdings Limited (SGX:C04) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Casa Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Casa Holdings had S$32.7m of debt in March 2019, down from S$37.2m, one year before. However, it also had S$2.42m in cash, and so its net debt is S$30.3m.

How Strong Is Casa Holdings's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Casa Holdings had liabilities of S$9.67m due within 12 months, and liabilities of S$31.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of S$2.42m and S$3.96m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by S$34.5m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the S$12.6m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Casa Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Casa Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Casa Holdings's revenue was pretty flat. While that hardly impresses, its not too bad either.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Casa Holdings produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping S$1.6m. Combining this information with the significant liabilities we already touched on makes us very hesitant about this stock, to say the least. Of course, it may be able to improve its situation with a bit of luck and good execution. Nevertheless, we would not bet on it given that it vaporized S$828k in cash over the last twelve months, and it doesn't have much by way of liquid assets. So we think this stock is risky, like walking through a dirty dog park with a mask on. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting Casa Holdings insider transactions.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.