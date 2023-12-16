CASA of the South Plains has received a $750 grant from the Plainview Area Endowment to fund the Plainview Area Volunteer Advocacy Program that provides children in foster care with someone to walk alongside them during this very vulnerable time of their life.

CASA of the South Plains is a nonprofit organization serving children in six different counties, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Terry, and Yoakum Counties, and Lubbock. CASA Volunteers advocate for the best interest of children in foster care in each of these counties. In order to serve the children in our community better, CASA Volunteers are needed from each of the six counties that CASA serves. The Plainview Area Endowment grant will be used to recruit and train community members within Hale County to walk alongside children in the child welfare system. Receiving the gift of a CASA is essential to these children, it allows their voice to be heard, and makes them feel supported and safe throughout a very vulnerable time in their life.

"These children, especially in our rural areas, need us," said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director. "They desperately need someone to advocate for their best interest and ensure their needs will be met every step of the way!"

The Plainview Area Endowment was created in 2010 as a regional affiliate of Community Foundation of West Texas – the Community Foundation for the Texas South Plains. The Plainview Area Endowment is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Plainview.

Since inception, they have given 228 grants and scholarships, totaling $310,105 to nonprofit organizations and students in the Plainview area.

For more information regarding CASA of the South Plains and how you can support its community efforts, please visit casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: CASA of the South Plains gets grant for Plainview program