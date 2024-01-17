CASA volunteers opportunities available

Jan. 16—Whether working directly with Johnson County children in the foster care system or otherwise helping further the mission of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Johnson County, ample volunteer opportunities abound and need filling, CASA of Johnson County Executive Director Danielle Elliott said.

"We serve over 100 kids in Johnson County," Elliott said. "They deserve an opportunity to have a good life and they deserve to go back to their home, if that makes sense.

"So it's important that people know about our program, our volunteers and what they do. Our kids are our future. They're either going to be running Johnson County one day, or they're going to be asking the state for money because they don't know how to manage and take care of themselves. Let's work to make them good people for our community."

Elliott discussed CASA during the Jan. 4 meeting of the Cleburne Rotary Club.

CASA, in a nutshell, consists of professionally trained community volunteers working to support the safety and best interests of children in court and in the community while those children are in foster care.

CASA of Johnson County volunteers work with children in the foster care system who were removed from Johnson County homes. Children who may be residing in Johnson County foster homes or, for various reasons, in foster homes elsewhere.

"Our job is to ensure that, or sound the horn, when the professionals on the case are not doing the job they're supposed to be doing," Elliott said. "Our volunteers function as the eyes and ears of the judge [in the child's case.]

"It's important for them to speak up and let the professionals know what is going well for the children in their placement or their school, or what's lacking or not going well such as what services they need but are not getting."

CASA's mission entails recruiting, training and supporting community volunteers to advocate for the safety and best interests of children in foster care," Elliott said.

"Through a process that ensures their voices are heard and their needs met in the community during court proceedings until a permanent, and safe home is secured," Elliott said.

Volunteers receive 30 hours of pre-service training before being sworn in and assigned to a child or group of siblings.

Last year, 38 CASA of Johnson County volunteers oversaw 75 cases involving 120 children.

CASA volunteers run the gamut from teachers to retirees to social workers in addition to realtors, veterinary techs, small business owners, nurses, paralegals and many others, Elliott said.

In addition to keeping in touch with their assigned child or children, CASA volunteers visit with and collect information on the children from doctors, teachers, social workers, attorneys, family members and others.

"We have to look to return these children to their family first," Elliott said. "We know that kids do best in their biological homes if in fact it's safe and that makes sense and the parentsw are getting the need support and rehab, if that's what they need.

"So we want to return the children home if possible. If they can't go home, we're talking to family members, caregivers and others."

CASA volunteers are required to visit the children in their foster homes at least once every 30 days.

"To make sure they're safe in the home, that they're settling in, things like that," Elliott said.

The CASA program supports foster children in other ways such as sending them to summer camp.

"Camp is great because it allows them to just be children and not be labeled as kids in foster care," Elliott said.

CASA often provides medical items not covered by Medicaid such as corrective shoes or cranial helmets in addition to personal items such as weighted blankets, athletic equipment and academic support and resources.

Other services and items provided by CASA include tutoring, class rings, prom dresses, driver's ed, graduation photos and, in the case of one foster child, an urn for the ashes of her father.

Volunteering while rewarding is definitely a commitment, Elliott said, one not for everyone.

"But through serving these children you really get connected to them," Elliott said. "They're really just children and they need a safe, permanent home where they can thrive and be the best they can be."

In addition to working directly with children, numerous volunteer opportunities exist for residents who otherwise want to support CASA's work.

Two fundraisers — an April gala and September clay shoot — require months of planning and volunteer assistance.

Monetary donations are needed as well. They help pay for items and services for children in CASA's care as well as travel expenses for CASA volunteers visiting Johnson County foster children housed in other areas of Texas.

Another important thing, Elliott added, is to spread word of CASA.

"It still amazes me that we've been in Johnson County for 20 years and there are still so many people who don't know about CASA," Elliott said. "So it's important that we talk about CASA, our foster kids here and the foster system."

For information on CASA of Johnson County and/or volunteer opportunities, visit casajohnsoncounty.org or call 817-558-6995.