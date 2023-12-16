Casady students reenact first Christmas with outdoor Living Nativity

Students Will VanSant-Knight, dressed as Joseph, and Leigh Huchton, dressed as Mary, take part in an outdoor live Nativity scene and react to people in the carpool line at Casady School, 9500 N Pennsylvania.

Mary and Joseph sat by the creche while angels stood nearby.

Such was the scene that greeted Casady School parents, teachers and carpoolers as a group of students portrayed biblical characters for an outdoor living Nativity on Thursday at the school, 9500 N Pennsylvania.

The lower division students' outdoor reenactment of the first Christmas was conducted in 2000 after two lower division teachers came up with the idea. Connor Pearson, a Casady spokesman, said the living nativity is a "generous gift the students give back to the Casady community." He said it has been an annual tradition since its inception at the private school affiliated with the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma.

Pearson said only fourth-graders are permitted to participate in the holiday activity and it is something Casady's lower division students look forward to participating in when they reach fourth grade.

"Live Nativity is a way to help people slow down from this hectic time of year and bring them back to the basics of what the holiday means," he said.

Students dressed as angels and shepherds react to the car line. Fourth-grade students at Casady's Lower Division dressed as biblical characters, creating a live nativity scene performed at the circle drive as students were dropped off for school.

A car slows down to take a photo as students at Casady's Lower Division dressed as biblical characters create a live Nativity scene on Thursday as students are dropped off at the school, 9500 N Pennsylvania.

Students dressed as angels and the Three Wise Men take part in a live Nativity scene on Thursday in front of the Lower Division building at Casady School.

