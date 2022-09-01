‘Casanova Scammer’ sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for scamming women out of $1.3 million

A Florida man, dubbed the “Casanova Scammer,” has been sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for romance-related scams on Thursday.

Action News Jax first told you about Brian Brainard Wedgeworth in 2017. Wedgeworth scored over a million dollars by pretending to be a successful doctor on dating apps and websites between October 2016 to March 2021, according to court documents.

Wedgeworth pled guilty on May 19 to twenty-five counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

Wedgeworth also admitted to causing or intending to cause a total loss of over $1.3 million to over 30 women who he victimized as a result of his scheme.

Wedgeworth’s federal prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. He will also be required to pay $1,161,325.82 in restitution.

