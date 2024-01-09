Two women are dead and a man is charged with murder after a shooting in Casar Monday night, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:30 p.m. Cleveland County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a shooting at 5740 Casar Road, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

"When deputies arrived, they found that two people had been shot and were deceased inside a vehicle in the driveway of the residence," the release said. "While on the scene deputies received an additional call that the suspect in the shooting was at a home on Oak Grove Clover Hill Church Road."

Deputies responded to the address and located Thomas Gene Eaker, 32, and placed Eaker under arrest for the two shootings, according to the release. Eaker, who lived on Casar-Lawndale Road, has been charged with two counts of murder and was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center. He has no bond.

The two women were identified as Laurie Ann Marks and Kimberly Renee McNeilly, both of Casar.

"During the investigation deputies discovered that Laurie Marks and Thomas Eaker were in a dating relationship, but Mr. Eaker’s exact motivation for the shooting is still under investigation," said the release.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Casar man charged in shooting death of two women