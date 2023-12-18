Cascade County man charged with shooting and killing his father after fight

A Cascade County man has been charged with deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting his father following an altercation last Friday.

Dalton Lawrence Scott Feeler, 28, faces the felony charge after allegedly confronting his father, whom Feeler was told had sexually assaulted a woman close to him.

The following information is from charging documents. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.

On Friday Feeler was told that his father had raped a woman who Feeler knew. He then took a .45 caliber handgun to the father’s house at an unspecified location in the county, according to the affidavit.

Feeler handed the gun to another person present at the home and then got into a fight with his father. The two were separated by others at the residence, after which the father reportedly retrieved the handgun and loaded a round and threatened everyone present.

Feeler went outside and called 911 while the father threatened to shoot himself with the gun, according to charging documents. Witnesses at the home were able to take the gun away from the father and gave it back to Feeler. The father reportedly then came outside with a “rusted sickle,” according to the affidavit, and the two began fighting again.

After Feeler and his father were again separated, Feeler allegedly went to the garage to retrieve his hat, believing his father was in the house. Feeler discovered his father was in the garage with the door locked.

The pair began yelling at each other again and the father unlocked the door. Feeler then allegedly shot his father four to six times, with at least one bullet striking him in the chest. The father died at the scene.

Feeler reportedly unloaded the gun and told one of the witnesses that he would be waiting in the yard for police to arrive. Feeler was taken in custody without incident and did not claim self-defense when interviewed.

Feeler is charged with deliberate homicide as he allegedly brought the gun to the father’s house and at the time of the shooting reportedly did not fear for his safety, reportedly telling police he shot his father for the alleged sexual assault.

The State has requested a $500,000 bond in the case. A conviction of deliberate homicide in Montana carries a potential death penalty sentencing or up to life in prison.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Fight between son and father leads to homicide charge for shooting