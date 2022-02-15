Cascade County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death

BREAKING NEWS FOR ONLINE

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday that it is investigating a suspicious death.

Subscription sale: Only $1 per month for 6 months. Subscribe today!

According to a news release, deputies responded at 5:20 p.m. on Monday to 8535 U.S. Highway 89 — the old Bar S Restaurant — for a report of a deceased man identified as Michael Leealan Evans, 40.

Deputies are at the scene investigating the death as suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Montana State Crime Lab.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Cascade County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious Montana death