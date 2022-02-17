Cascade County Sheriff's Office: Suspicious death at old Bar S is now a homicide

CRIME NEWS, POLICE CAR, FOR ONLINE

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office reported on Thursday that a death investigation that began on Monday has now been ruled a homicide.

CCSO was dispatched to a call Monday evening at 8535 U.S. Highway 89 — the old Bar S Restaurant — for a report of a deceased man identified as Michael Leealan Evans, 40.

Thursday's release said after an autopsy, the death has been determined to be a homicide. Deputies are continuing to investigate, and no suspects have been arrested.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Suspicious death at old Bar S is now a homicide