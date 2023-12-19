Cascade students conduct mock trial
Cascade students conduct mock trial
Donald Trump has not been able to capitalize on President Biden’s meager job-approval rating and pull ahead.
From inspirational bookends to Oprah-approved totes, we asked educators across the nation to help curate a list of things they love.
Sarr, the 7-foot-1 Frenchman playing in Australia, has consistently played well against bigger, stronger opponents in the NBL, giving him the edge as the top prospect in the draft class right now.
The Fed's rate decision doesn't directly change your credit card APR, but it does play a role. Here's how.
Some borrowers who were supposed to have their loans discharged were erroneously placed into repayment.
The federal funds rate can indirectly affect student loan interest rates for better or worse. Here's what you need to know.
Enrolling in an income-driven repayment plan can significantly reduce your payments, and you can qualify for IDR loan forgiveness in 20 to 25 years.
Apple currently produces just two lines of MacBooks, the Air and the Pro -- but there's plenty of variation within just those two options. Here are our top picks based on our testing.
While a court ruling Wednesday could lead to unrestricted athlete transfers, NCAA leaders are pushing back on the idea.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for cold-weather DIY projects.
A jury has sided with Epic Games in its antitrust lawsuit against Google.
The new "iMessage on Android" app, Beeper Mini, was released on December 5 and offers iMessage blue bubbles and end-to-end encryption to Android users. On Friday, users found they could no longer send and receive messages.
Ross was arrested in October on a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage that was upgraded to a felony last month.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has let launch providers conduct their own investigations in nearly every instance that a launch mishap has occurred since the start of the century -- a practice that needs closer scrutiny, a federal watchdog said in a new report. The report, published Thursday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), takes a close look at the investigations into launch mishaps, the industry term for when a launch ends in an explosion or other failure. Mishap investigations are a normal course of action and are generally under the aegis of the FAA -- but this report reveals that the practice is basically entirely operator-led, with the FAA having inadequate resources for in-house investigations.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff singled out three university presidents on Thursday after they didn’t explicitly say during a congressional hearing that calling for genocide of Jews would violate their code of conduct for bullying and harassment. Here's what happened at the hearing and what's happening as the backlash continues to unfold.
Black women are often not asked to participate in clinical trials at all. Here’s why — and how that’s harmful.
In an email sent to customers earlier this week viewed by Engadget, the company announced that it had made updates to the “Dispute Resolution and Arbitration section” of its terms of service that would prevent customers from filing class action lawsuits.
Twenty students rushed into action to help a mother and her two children after they were pinned under a car in a Utah parking lot on Tuesday.
Allison Winn Scotch tackles teen parenting dilemmas — including how to handle social media.
From inspirational bookends to Oprah-approved totes, we asked educators across the nation to help curate a list of things they love.