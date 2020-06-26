Cascades Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 25, 2020. The thirteen (13) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Alain Lemaire 70,950,170 92.83 5,482,830 7.17 Louis Garneau 72,821,898 95.28 3,611,102 4.72 Sylvie Lemaire 65,721,481 85.99 10,711,519 14.01 Elise Pelletier 76,074,887 99.53 358,113 0.47 Sylvie Vachon 76,075,401 99.53 357,599 0.47 Mario Plourde 73,986,632 96.80 2,446,368 3.20 Michelle Cormier 72,499,196 94.85 3,933,804 5.15 Martin Couture 76,077,260 99.53 355,740 0.47 Patrick Lemaire 73,984,194 96.80 2,448,806 3.20 Hubert T. Lacroix 73,953,662 96.76 2,479,338 3.24 Mélanie Dunn 76,413,787 99.97 19,213 0.03 Nelson Gentiletti 72,391,334 94.71 4,041,666 5.29 Elif Lévesque 74,059,112 96.89 2,373,888 3.11

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25 will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 12,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS

