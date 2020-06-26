Cascades Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 25, 2020. The thirteen (13) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

%

Alain Lemaire

70,950,170

92.83

5,482,830

7.17

Louis Garneau

72,821,898

95.28

3,611,102

4.72

Sylvie Lemaire

65,721,481

85.99

10,711,519

14.01

Elise Pelletier

76,074,887

99.53

358,113

0.47

Sylvie Vachon

76,075,401

99.53

357,599

0.47

Mario Plourde

73,986,632

96.80

2,446,368

3.20

Michelle Cormier

72,499,196

94.85

3,933,804

5.15

Martin Couture

76,077,260

99.53

355,740

0.47

Patrick Lemaire

73,984,194

96.80

2,448,806

3.20

Hubert T. Lacroix

73,953,662

96.76

2,479,338

3.24

Mélanie Dunn

76,413,787

99.97

19,213

0.03

Nelson Gentiletti

72,391,334

94.71

4,041,666

5.29

Elif Lévesque

74,059,112

96.89

2,373,888

3.11

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25 will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 12,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-reports-on-shareholders-voting-results-for-the-election-of-directors-301084512.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.