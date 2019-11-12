Cascadia Blockchain Group (CNSX:CK) Will Have To Spend Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Cascadia Blockchain Group (CNSX:CK) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Cascadia Blockchain Group Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In July 2019, Cascadia Blockchain Group had CA$742k in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$1.8m. Therefore, from July 2019 it had roughly 5 months of cash runway. That's a very short cash runway which indicates an imminent need to douse the cash burn or find more funding. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Cascadia Blockchain Group's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Cascadia Blockchain Group doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just CA$60k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 10% over the last year, which suggests that management may be mindful of the risks of their depleting cash reserves. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Cascadia Blockchain Group due to its lack of significant operating revenues.

Can Cascadia Blockchain Group Raise More Cash Easily?

While Cascadia Blockchain Group is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Cascadia Blockchain Group's cash burn of CA$1.8m is about 46% of its CA$4.0m market capitalisation. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a hugh amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is Cascadia Blockchain Group's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Cascadia Blockchain Group's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. While we always like to monitor cash burn for early stage companies, qualitative factors such as the CEO pay can also shed light on the situation.