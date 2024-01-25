'Cascading Failures': The Uvalde report elicits strong reader reactions

Texas' pervasive toxic masculinity.

Regarding “Cascading Failures," obviously we are all appalled at the event in Uvalde. But to a non-Texan, there is another inescapable observation: the pervasive toxic masculinity in Texas and how artificial it now appears to be. Hundreds of law enforcement officers with their cowboy hats, their cowboy boots, their big belt buckles, driving big trucks and carrying all kinds of weaponry on their bodies.

But when the rubber meets the road, where were these big men? Cowering in the halls, hoping no one would order them in, while tiny children, begging for help, were being slaughtered by a military-grade weapon.

Joe Flynn, Austin

'True justice' for Uvalde only comes

when actual charges are forthcoming

The Uvalde DOJ report confirmed what we already knew - our law enforcement's negligence resulted in the tragic loss of 21 lives at Robb Elementary. This wasn't supposed to be our town's story, but sadly, it's our everyday reality now. These kids won't get to experience graduation, college life, marriage, or having their own kids. The teachers won't enjoy retirement, meet their grandkids, or grow old with their partners. All of this could've been avoided if law enforcement had acted on time.

It's just not right that these kids and teachers had to become human shields for those who promised to protect and serve our community. I'm thankful to U.S. Attorney General Garland for finally calling out these individuals who've never faced consequences for their actions. However, true justice for our community and the 21 victims will only come when we see real charges being filed.

Eloy Barrera Jr., Uvalde

It appears having school district police

added a layer of confusion in Uvalde

Thank you for your coverage of the DOJ report on the law enforcement failures in Uvalde. It took me a couple of days to steel myself to read it; it is heartbreaking but important information.

In this case, having a school district police department appears to have added a layer of confusion rather than streamlining the response to a school crisis. I hope school districts pay attention. Texans needs to do much, much more to keep our schools safe, and that includes sensible gun control as well as better training for law enforcement.

Cynthia Miller, Austin

