Cascio Motors Offering 2,700-Mile Buick Reatta At No Reserve on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Scoop up this unique low-mileage car.

The unique Buick Reatta is a car that wasn't around long, and these days, it's remembered by a scant few. When new, they cost around $30K and showcased some exciting new technology. Clearly, General Motors was proud of this cutting-edge car, although you wouldn't find anything groundbreaking in the drivetrain.

The 1991 Buick Reatta was powered by the evergreen 3.8 liter Buick V6, mounted transversely, powering the front wheels. The tuned port fuel injection and was factory rated at 170 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque.

Like the contemporary Cadillac Allante, we often wonder if history would have remembered these cars better if they had been rear wheel drive. At the time, though, the Reatta was sensational. Its styling was evocative of the 1980s Wildcat show car, and it stood as one of very few examples of an American two-seater in those days.

True to Buick's marketing position, the Reatta was kind of sporty and kind of luxurious, too, although we'd venture to say it was much more of the latter. The interior of this beautifully preserved, 2700 mile example looks like a delightful place to spend time. You can add this unique 1991 Buick Reatta to your collection, see it here.

Visit CascioMotors.com on the web or while you are in Scottsdale for Auction Week. Learn more about consignment and other services at Casciomotors.com

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.