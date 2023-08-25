Cascio Motors Is Selling A 1972 Mustang Coupe On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Rejuvenated 1972 Ford Mustang Hardtop.

In a tribute to a bygone era of automotive glory, this stunning 1972 Ford Mustang Hardtop offers an incredible blend of vintage charm and modern updates. Originally sold by City Ford in Los Angeles, California, this iconic piece of American muscle car history now finds itself in Arizona after undergoing an extensive refurbishment in 2009.

A Fresh Look, Classic Lines

When it comes to the exterior, the car proudly wears a new coat of silver paint that replaces its factory Light Pewter Metallic hue. Complementing the body's new shine is a white vinyl roof and striking black hood stripes. Subtle yet eye-catching black pinstripes and dual polished exhaust outlets add the finishing touches. Though there are some minor paint blemishes around the rear window, they hardly detract from the car's overall presence.

Wheel Power and More

As you come closer, your eyes are drawn to the gray-finished 15" American Racing wheels with polished lips, adding an extra touch of flair. These wheels are wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, promising grip and style. For added control, the vehicle also comes equipped with power steering, and braking is efficiently managed by power-assisted front discs and rear drums.

Inside the Time Capsule

Step inside, and you're greeted with front bucket seats and a rear bench, all swathed in black vinyl with tasteful silver accents. This Mustang is not just about looks; it’s about comfort and convenience too. Amenities like air conditioning and a trunk-mounted CD changer connected to an aftermarket digital stereo ensure that the driver enjoys modern comforts while cruising in this classic machine.

Under the Hood

Lift the hood, and you find the heart of this beast—a 302ci Windsor V8 engine that has been painstakingly rebuilt. Originally rated at 140 horsepower, this engine has seen some recent service that includes an oil change, radiator rebuild, and air conditioning recharge. Power finds its way to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.

Owning a Piece of History

This unique 1972 Ford Mustang Hardtop comes complete with a Marti Report, window sticker, owner's manual, and service records. With approximately 75,000 miles on the odometer—100 of which were recently added by the current owner—this Mustang is more than just a weekend showpiece; it's a functional piece of American history ready to be driven and adored. Don't miss your chance to own this reimagined classic. It's now offered at no reserve, a golden opportunity to ride into the sunset with a piece of the American dream.

