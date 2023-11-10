Cascio Motors Is Selling This 2005 Bentley Continental With Just 9k-Miles From New

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A meticulously maintained 2005 Bentley Continental GT, a symbol of luxury and engineering excellence, is now available for sale by Cascio Motors. With just 9,000 miles clocked since its first delivery to Bentley Denver in Colorado, this vehicle represents a rare opportunity for collectors and luxury car enthusiasts alike.

Dressed in a classic black finish, this Continental GT's elegance is undeniable. It boasts an impressive twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine, seamlessly paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, complete with a Torsen center differential. This engineering marvel ensures a blend of smooth power delivery and dynamic handling.

The exterior of the car exudes a stately presence, complemented by 19-inch seven-spoke alloy wheels adorned with Pirelli P Zero tires. Its adaptive air suspension, which allows for adjustable ride height and damper settings, enhances the driving experience. The vehicle’s sophistication extends to its safety features, with Bentley-branded calipers over ventilated rotors ensuring reliable braking performance.

Inside, the Continental GT wraps its occupants in luxury, featuring tan leather upholstery and rich wood trim. The heated power-adjustable front seats, complete with memory and massaging functions, promise a journey in utmost comfort. Modern amenities such as a dash-mounted Breitling analog clock, navigation system, CD stereo, dual-zone automatic climate control, and cruise control add to the vehicle's allure.

The car's cockpit is centered around a multifunction steering wheel, augmented by column-mounted paddle shifters. The driver is greeted by a 210-mph speedometer, a tachometer with a 6,500-rpm redline, and additional gauges for coolant temperature and fuel level.

Offered at no reserve, this 2005 Bentley Continental GT also comes with factory literature, two keys, partial service records, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title, making it a truly exceptional find for any discerning buyer seeking to own a piece of automotive art.

