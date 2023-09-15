Cascio Motors Is Selling A 22k-Mile Ferrari F355 Spider At No Reserve On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Unveiling an Automotive Masterpiece.

The search for iconic cars often leads us down winding roads, metaphorically speaking. This time, however, the destination is clear-cut. Cascio Motors is pulling the cover off a pristinely kept 1998 Ferrari F355 Spider, a vehicle so meticulously cared for it clocks in at just 22,000 miles on the odometer. Uniquely, this stunning sports car is being offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, making it a golden opportunity for discerning car aficionados.

Impeccable Styling: A Giallo Modena Beauty

Don't let the modest mileage fool you—this car is far from an exhibit piece. Wrapped in the vivacious Giallo Modena paint, the Ferrari F355 Spider brings the dazzling Italian aesthetic to American soil. Its design, conceived by the iconic Pininfarina, incorporates pop-up headlights, integrated front fog lights, a decklid spoiler, and quad exhaust outlets. The car also flaunts a newly overhauled power-operated black convertible top, allowing you to feel the wind in your hair at a moment's notice.

Ride in Luxe Comfort

The interior is equally captivating, boasting sport seats covered in exquisite black Connolly leather. This high-end leather treatment extends to the dashboard, door panel inserts, and the center console. Modern comforts have not been ignored; the car features automatic climate control, an Alpine AM/FM/CD stereo, and drilled aluminum pedals. In 2022, the air-conditioning system was re-charged, ensuring a cool ride in every sense of the word.

Performance that Speaks Volumes

Beneath the aesthetic marvel lies a 3.5-liter DOHC V8 engine, a powerhouse boasting five valves per cylinder and dry-sump lubrication. This marvel of engineering underwent a comprehensive engine-out service in 2022, including the replacement of timing belts and tensioners. A Capristo exhaust system has also been installed, adding that extra growl which Ferrari enthusiasts know and love.

More than Just a Set of Wheels

This Ferrari isn't just about the drive; it's about the complete experience. It rides on 18-inch five-spoke magnesium wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires that were mounted as recently as September 2022. Each corner flaunts a refinished, Ferrari-branded brake caliper mounted over a cross-drilled and ventilated rotor. In the same year, the brake fluid was flushed and rear shocks rebuilt, underscoring the impeccable care this vehicle has received.

A Well-Documented Affair

This one-of-a-kind vehicle comes with extensive service records, a handy tool kit, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title. This is a sports car with history and provenance, pampered by professionals and ready for the road.

Don't Miss Your Shot

Being offered at no reserve is practically unheard of for a vehicle of this caliber, making it a high-octane opportunity you won't want to miss. Whether you're a seasoned Ferrari collector or an enthusiast with a dream, this 1998 Ferrari F355 Spider, courtesy of Cascio Motors, is a gateway to a world of driving excitement, luxury, and prestige.



Casciomotors.com is a preferred seller on Bring A Trailer. This puts the presentation of your classic or collector vehicle to the front of the line. Visit Casciomotors.com to learn more about the consignment process and to see their other great vehicles.



