Cascio Motors Is Selling A 518 hp Mercedes SL63 AMG With Just 11k-Miles

Grab this pristine 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG.

A beautiful specimen of German engineering, a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG with just 11,000 miles on the clock, is now available on dealer consignment in Arizona. It offers an extraordinary opportunity for automotive enthusiasts and collectors to own a car that perfectly embodies Mercedes-Benz's dedication to luxury, performance, and technological innovation.

A Glance at the Iconic SL63 AMG

This particular SL63 AMG is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine, delivering a thundering 518 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, paired with a seven-speed AMG Speedshift MCT transmission. The low mileage and impressive specification make this vehicle especially appealing.

The car is finished in a stunning Diamond White Metallic exterior and features a power-retractable hardtop with a panoramic glass roof, providing an open-air driving experience with the touch of a button. Its 19″ AMG triple five-spoke wheels are shod with 255/35 front and 285/30 rear Pirelli P Zero tires, offering both style and performance.

Innovative Features and Luxurious Interior

The SL63 AMG doesn't compromise on technology or comfort. The Active Body Control (ABC) suspension system ensures a smooth ride, while the Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Automatic Slip Regulation (ASR), and AMG High-Performance Braking System contribute to the car's safety and handling.

Inside, the car is adorned with black leather upholstery and sophisticated wood trim accents. The heated and ventilated power-adjustable seats not only offer position memory but also include massaging elements for the ultimate in comfort.

An array of features like the Harman Kardon sound system, Airscarf system, dual-zone automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, and COMAND with navigation further enhance the luxurious interior.

Impeccable Maintenance and Additional Details

According to recent service records, replacement cylinder head gaskets and bolts were fitted in June 2023. The trunk latch was also replaced in February 2023, as mentioned in the Carfax report.

The car is being offered with factory literature, two keys, a battery tender, a Vehicle Master Inquiry report, partial service records, a transferrable warranty, and a clean Arizona title, providing peace of mind for the next owner.

A Chance to Own a Modern Classic

This 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG represents a blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. With its meticulously maintained condition and an array of features that cater to both the driving enthusiast and the comfort seeker, this SL63 AMG is a remarkable find.

As of now, it awaits a new home, offered on dealer consignment at no reserve. For those who appreciate the elegance and performance of a modern classic, this 2009 SL63 AMG offers an unmissable opportunity. Don't miss the chance to take the wheel of this pristine and iconic Mercedes-Benz.

