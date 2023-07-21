Cascio Motors Is Selling NFL All-Pro Patrick Petersen’s 2001 Camaro Intimidator SS At No Reserve

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This special edition Camaro, currently owned by NFL All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Finished in sleek Onyx Black, this Intimidator SS coupe features striking matte black taillight panels and chrome Camaro lettering. The stinger-style hood, adorned with Magnetallic Grey accents and 435HP badging, adds a touch of aggression to its appearance. Notable exterior elements include a raised rear spoiler, removable T-top roof panels, Intimidator SS badging, and polished dual exhaust outlets.

Equipped with the GMMG Phase 2 Performance Package, this Camaro packs a punch. Its 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience. The Phase 2 Performance Package adds full-length exhaust headers, a high-performance camshaft and cylinder heads, and updated ECU tuning for enhanced performance.

Inside the cabin, you'll find bolstered Ebony leather front seats and bucket rear seats. The power-adjustable driver's seat ensures optimal comfort, while the Monsoon sound system provides excellent audio quality. Commemorative badges, a Dale Earnhardt short shifter, cruise control, and air conditioning complete the interior features.

This Intimidator SS Coupe also boasts autographed instrument panels, with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s signature on the tachometer and Patrick Peterson's on the speedometer. The digital odometer shows a mere 7,000 miles, with only 2,000 added during Peterson's ownership.

The auction listing includes important documentation such as a window sticker, GMMG invoices, manufacturer's literature, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional 2001 Chevrolet Camaro Intimidator SS Coupe and experience the thrill of driving a true performance icon.

