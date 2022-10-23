Casco man shot early Sunday

Oct. 23—A Casco man obtained a non-life threatening injury early Sunday morning after being shot during a fight that broke out at a large gathering, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Stephen Blais, 45, of Casco, suffered a single gunshot wound and was evaluated by rescue personnel and released at the scene. Another man, Micah Andujar, 20, of Biddeford, sustained a minor injury to his hand for possibly breaking a vehicle window, said Captain Kerry Joyce. He was evaluated and released.

At 12:14 a.m., authorities received a report of a large gathering at 18 Wings Way where several fights broke out. Multiple witnesses called the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center and reported a person was shooting a firearm.

Deputies and several other agencies responded to the residence. Meadow Road in the area of Plains Road was shut down for an extended period due to the investigation. The road was re-opened by 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, but the sheriff's office has a person of interest and is following up on leads. The investigation is ongoing, Joyce said. There is no danger to the public, the captain said.

In addition to the sheriff's office, agencies responding were the Windham Police Department, the Bridgton Police Department, Casco and Raymond fire and rescue departments.