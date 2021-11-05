Case of 21-year-old man shot by homeowner to be presented to grand jury

Nov. 5—WEATHERFORD — The case of a 21-year-old man shot and killed Nov. 1 in Saginaw will be presented to a grand jury.

"We received from the Saginaw police the case regarding the Nov. 1, 2021 shooting of Andrew Russell," the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office said in a statement sent out Thursday. "Our office will present the case to the grand jury when the investigation is complete.

"The grand jury will determine what charges, if any, the homeowner will face."

Saginaw police had responded to the 600 block of Babbling Brook Drive around 4 a.m. Monday regarding gunshots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased white male, later identified as Russell, lying face down on the porch with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to a Saginaw PD press release.

Officers met with the homeowner who reported they were awakened around 3:52 a.m. by someone banging on their front door. The resident made contact with Russell, who was unknown to the resident, and asked him to leave, according to police. Russell reportedly began to walk away, but then turned and rushed the resident, who fired multiple rounds while retreating into the house, according to the release.

Russell played football for the Mineral Wells Rams in 2016, according to a team roster, and graduated from Chisholm Trail in 2019.

His death was ruled a homicide, as defined at the killing of one human being by another, due to gunshot wounds by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office earlier this week. Included among homicides are murder and manslaughter, but not all homicides are a crime, particularly when there is a lack of criminal intent.

But that isn't the case for Russell's mother, Cynthia Williams, who said her son was murdered.

According to posts by Williams on her Facebook page, Russell had suffered from epilepsy, which included several hospital stays because of the seizures.

On the night in question, Williams said her son had a seizure and became disoriented, and was walking the neighborhood streets looking for help before he was shot.

A GoFundMe account has been organized to help with his memorial service: www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-andrew-russell?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.