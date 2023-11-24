The case for a 4-day school week: A Q&A with the North College Hill superintendent

It's too early to see if North College Hill City School District's newly implemented four-day school week is best for kids' academic success, Superintendent Eugene Blalock Jr. said. But just a few months in, he's certain that only having class Tuesdays through Fridays has done wonders for his staff's mental health and preparedness.

And he doesn't want people to take his word for it.

In a district survey of its staff, one teacher wrote the switch is the single most impactful change "that has ever happened in my career." Teachers don't get Mondays off – far from it. All staff members are expected to be in buildings on Mondays preparing class lessons, meeting with their teams, going over student data and taking advantage of professional development opportunities.

"We accomplish so much on Mondays," another teacher wrote in the survey. "Thank you for acknowledging and giving the gift of time. It is much needed as an educator!"

But how was North College Hill able to make the change? And might other districts follow suit? Blalock sat down with The Enquirer for a Q&A on the district's new schedule. Here's what he said.

Why did you change to a 4-day school week?

Like many other school districts across the country, North College Hill struggled to find teachers amid the national teacher shortage. Teacher absenteeism was also a big concern in the district, Blalock said, because teachers and other staff who did show up had to do extra work to cover for the absences. Burnout became the norm.

"After COVID, everybody thought things were going to jump back and be normal," he said. "And we found out that a lot of our teachers were struggling."

How did teachers respond to the change in gearing up for the new school year?

Before the school year started, Blalock said he was met with opposition. Some teachers were concerned the shortened week for students could hurt student achievement.

But Blalock remains steadfast in his belief that focusing on teacher wellness will ultimately be good for kids.

At the end of last school year, Blalock sent out a survey to his teachers asking if the four-day week would help with teacher wellness. He said 70% of respondents thought so then. In the survey sent out at the start of this school year, after a month working with the new schedule, he said 100% of teachers who responded to the survey said the change improved teacher wellness.

"As a first year teacher, the Monday data days help me plan effectively and thoroughly as opposed to only having 45 minute plan periods each day. I am able to collaborate with my team, ask questions, and think through each and every of my lesson plans," a teacher wrote in the district survey.

What reactions have parents and community members had?

Blalock said the only negative responses he's received came from people outside the North College Hill community.

"We wouldn't have made this move if the parents weren't supportive," he said.

He plans to survey parents again after the first semester.

What do Mondays look like now?

Kids work independently from home on Mondays on assignments that review lessons they get in person at school. The district provides laptops and hotspots. Students' work varies depending on grade level.

Students in kindergarten through fourth grade should spend about 30 minutes on self-guided schoolwork on Mondays, Blalock said. Kids in grades 4 through 8 should spend up to an hour on schoolwork, and high schoolers should work for an hour to an hour and a half.

Blalock said he's developing more programs for high schoolers to take classes, tour college campuses, participate in internships and set up job shadow opportunities on Mondays, too.

Do extracurricular activities still happen on Mondays?

Yes.

Is child care provided on Mondays?

Yes. Kids in kindergarten through eighth grade can come to school on Mondays and work with the district's paraprofessionals. Students with disabilities in any grade can come in on Mondays, too.

But Blalock said not many families are using the district-provided child care.

Does the district provide meals on Mondays?

Yes.

The district provides lunch at its schools for students. Like the child care situation, Blalock said not many students are taking advantage of the lunch offering.

How are school days different on Tuesdays through Fridays?

There are more small groups and individualized instruction happening on in-person days now that teachers have the time to analyze student data and adjust to kids' needs, Blalock said.

The days of lecture-style learning are dwindling, he said, and that's a good thing. Instead, kids are getting one-on-one help in the areas where they struggle.

Did you run into any legal troubles with the state in making this change?

The district worked closely with the state in making this change to ensure it was in line with Ohio Department of Education policies. Blalock said the district is able to get in all of the state's required instructional hours Tuesdays through Fridays.

Lakiesha Gentry, first grade teacher, meets with other teachers about student progress on Mondays.

Did you see a change in student enrollment this year?

North College Hill's enrollment went up by about 70 students this year, according to state data. The district had just over 1,250 students last school year.

Blalock said he had to hire more teachers to accommodate the spike. He's not sure that the schedule change had anything to do with the jump, though.

Have other districts reached out about the new schedule? Do you think it could work at other schools?

Yes, and maybe.

Blalock said he's presented on the four-day week across the state and fielded questions from education leaders nationwide. But he thinks this works at North College Hill because it is a unique, small community.

The district doesn't have to worry about buses, for instance, since every student is within walking distance of their school, he said. And kids can walk to school for meals, which districts have to offer under state law. A sprawling district like Cincinnati Public Schools would likely never go to a four-day week because of logistics alone, he added.

But for small districts with the right supports that are thinking of making the change, Blalock said it's worth it. Especially in a world where fewer people are going into education.

"I strongly believe that this may save the profession," he said.

Is there a chance the district would change back to a regular 5-day schedule?

If kids' test scores are alarming or show regression, Blalock said he'd think about moving back to a five-day school week for students.

But he said the district will at least give this experiment a two-year test before they make major adjustments.

Eugene Blalock said he changed the district to a four-day in-person week for students so that teachers would have an extra day to plan and go through student data.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio school leader says a 4-day week will save the teaching profession