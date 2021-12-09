Case against Allouez teen accused of East River Trail attack on hold until February

GREEN BAY - The case of an Allouez teenager charged in a brutal attack on a woman on the East River Trail was adjourned until February in a brief court proceeding Thursday.

Miles Cruz, 17, appeared Thursday by video from the Brown County Jail and answered a few questions from Brown County Judge Tammy Jo Hock, who then adjourned the case until a Feb. 11 status conference. He had been scheduled for an arraignment Thursday, a court proceeding where formal charges are read and the accused enters a plea, but that is now delayed.

RELATED: East River Trail Attack: Miles Cruz, 17, arraigned on sexual assault, attempted homicide charge

RELATED: East River Trail attack: Suspect in custody; DA may file charge Tuesday

Assistant District Attorney Dana Johnson and defense lawyer John Herman both cited the need to go through significant paperwork in the case, which involves five felony charges against Cruz. Johnson said prosecutors would need to do significant redaction of documents to protect the victim's privacy.

The teenager is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, strangulation and suffocation and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He is being held in the Brown County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

In a criminal complaint filed in November, De Pere police said a local woman had gone for a late-morning walk on the trail Oct. 5 when she was attacked by a teenager they say was Cruz.

Officers said the attacker dragged the woman into the woods, struck her multiple times, choked her and sexually assaulted her. Brown County District Attorney David Lasee has said the woman chose to "play dead" out of fear that her attacker would kill her.

Her child avoided injury, despite having been in the mother's arms during at least part of the attack. Police found the infant near the trail.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: East River Trail attack: Case against Miles Cruz adjourned to Feb. 10