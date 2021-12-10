Case against Benzie County woman charged in daughter's death moves to Circuit Court

Dec. 10—BEULAH — A judge bound an open murder charge against Suzanne Kay Jacobson over to 19th Circuit Court after Jacobson was accused in the August fatal shooting of her 5-year-old daughter.

Eighty-Fifth District Court Judge John Mead on Dec. 1 determined there was enough evidence against Jacobson, 33, to send the case to the higher court for trial, records show.

Jacobson is being represented by the county's public defender's office, court records show, which did not return a call seeking comment.

Jacobson was charged Aug. 13 after Benzie County Sheriff's deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to a 911 call from a man who said his girlfriend shot her 5-year-old child.

Authorities said the man — who was not the child's father — told an emergency dispatcher the child had serious injuries to her head "consistent with a gunshot wound," as previously reported.

Sheriff Kyle Rosa previously said the woman was taken into custody near Interlochen after the 911 caller wrestled control of the weapon away from her and she ran into some nearby woods.

The emergency call came from a home on Bendon Road in Inland Township Aug. 12, records show, and Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson authorized the charge against Jacobson the next day.

Michigan State Police forensic crime scene investigators searched the home and collected evidence after receiving a search warrant, as previously reported.

Authorities said three other children ages 7 to 13 were also in the home at the time of the shooting, but were able to get out of the house uninjured.

An open murder count allows jurors in a criminal trial to decide between first- and second-degree murder charges during their deliberations, according to state law.

Jacobson was bound over Dec. 1, and has been lodged in Benzie County's jail since being charged. She is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 in 19th Circuit Court, records show.