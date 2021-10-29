Case against Cambria prison filed by former inmate dismissed in Allegheny County court

Oct. 29—EBENSBURG — A lawsuit filed by a former Cambria County Prison inmate against several parties, including the prison, claiming "constitutional embezzlement" has been dismissed in Allegheny County court.

The case filed by Shawn Martin Finch in Allegheny County court against the prison and Maureen Mary Finch which sought $20,000,000 in damages was dismissed with prejudice on Oct. 19 by Allegheny County Judge Mary C. McGinley due to the claims already brought and against the prison.

On Aug. 24, Finch told The Tribune- Democrat that he believed his mother settled with the Cambria County prison after an inmate committed suicide in a cell next to him over a decade ago and he said a death certificate was issued in his name and that he was just trying to get the money that he thought he was owed.

Finch raised these claims in Federal District Court and then lost an appeal attempt in The U. S. 3rd Circuit of Appeals in October 2010 when the appeals court agreed with a decision out of Federal District Court .

The civil complaint, filed against the prison, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Maureen Mary Finch, states that money was "embezzled" from Finch and that it violated his Fifth and Sixth amendment rights of the U.S. Constitution. The Fifth Amendment protects one against self-incrimination, and the Sixth provides the right to a speedy trial.

McGinley's order states that Finch can proceed in the future against the proper defendant.

Finch is representing himself in the matter.

Marie Jones, of JonesPassodelis PLLC, of Pittsburgh, who is representing the county in the matter, and did not return requests for comment.