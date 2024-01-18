Case against chiropractor bound over to circuit court

Jan. 18—TRAVERSE CITY — A fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct case against a local chiropractor was bound over to circuit court Wednesday.

Brian Chandler, 48, has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of inappropriately touching a female patient in his care. These are misdemeanors with a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and fines of no more than $500, according to Michigan sentencing statutes.

During a court appearance Wednesday afternoon, Chandler and his lawyer, Shawn Worden, waived his right to a preliminary examination in district court. The charges stem from a claim by a former female patient of Chandler's who filed a police report on Sept. 5 alleging that he had inappropriately touched her when she was his patient.

The incidents of inappropriate touching occurred from Oct. 22, 2019, through Dec. 23, 2019, according to police reports obtained by the Record-Eagle through Freedom of Information Act requests.

Earlier this fall, the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office offered to dismiss one of the charges in exchange for a guilty plea on the other count. Chandler declined to do so and maintained his not-guilty plea.

Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) lists Chandler's chiropractor license as active, with an expiration date in November 2024. LARA officials previously confirmed that his license had an open formal complaint against it.

Chandler's next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 2 for a pre-trial conference in 13th Circuit Court in Traverse City.