Case against Delhi man accused of stabbing will move forward to trial, says Merced judge

The case of a 59-year-old man accused of a 2020 stabbing in Delhi will move forward to trial, a Merced County judge decided Monday.

Debs Hugh Grissom, who appeared remotely for his preliminary hearing, was arrested Aug. 10 for the attack on a man near the El Rancho Market. He allegedly attacked the male victim from behind before stabbing him in the back of the neck with a knife multiple times.

Presiding Judge Steven Slocum held Grissom to answer on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. He has pleaded not guilty.

When police arrived at the scene the day of the stabbing, they found Grissom about a block away with a knife in his hand, according to Detective Luis Ortiz of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, who testified Monday.

During the investigation sheriff’s deputies collected video surveillance from a barbershop nearby, which appeared to show someone matching Grissom’s description attacking the victim.

“The suspect was coming from behind the victim, pushing the victim down, then straddling the victim and stabbing the victim approximately nine times in the neck,” Ortiz testified.

Grissom is being held at the John Latoracca Correctional Center in lieu of $580,000 bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.