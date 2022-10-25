Case against former Lincoln High School counselor charged with sexual assault of a student moves forward

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − The case against a former Lincoln High School guidance counselor charged with sexual assault of a student will move forward a judge ruled Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Bondioli, 52, of Wisconsin Rapids, is charged with two counts of child enticement, two counts of sexual assault of a student and one count of obstructing an officer. Portage County Circuit Judge Louis Molepske Jr., who is acting as a substitute judge in the Wood County case, found probable cause to continue the case.

Wood County District Attorney Craig Lambert and Defense Attorney Michael Cohen agreed to postpone Bondioli's arraignment, which was scheduled to take place Tuesday. It has been moved to 2 p.m. Nov. 9.

Cohen also filed a motion to remove Lambert from the case, claiming there was a conflict of interest because Bondioli and Lambert had previous contact outside of the case. Molepske denied the motion to remove Lambert.

According to the criminal complaint, Bondioli met with a 16-year-old girl twice during Lincoln High School's Christmas break. Bondioli had the girl come to a home belonging to a relative in Wisconsin Rapids that was empty. Bondioli inappropriately touched the girl during the visit, according to the complaint.

About a week after the first contact, Bondioli had the girl meet him in a parking lot , according to the complaint. He picked her up at the parking lot and took her to the same empty home where he inappropriately touched her again, according to the compliant

The 16-year-old girl told a friend about what happened and later told Bondioli she had told the friend. Bondioli called the friend to his office at Lincoln High School, asked what the 16-year-old had said and told the friend he trusted her not to say anything to anyone, according to the complaint.

Bondioli admitted to the friend that he had kissed the 16-year-old girl, but he said nothing else happened, according to the complaint. The friend said she did not let Bondioli know the 16-year-old had talked about the inappropriate touching, according to the complaint.

The 16-year-old told a detective she had feelings for Bondioli and wanted to have a sexual relationship with him, but nothing happened, according to the complaint. When the detective showed the girl messages on a phone they had gotten from her friend, she admitted she had been at the home with Bondioli.

The 16-year-old girl said Bondioli had contacted her shortly before the Wisconsin Rapids School District started its investigation and told her to delete everything on her phone as well as the backups to the phone, according to the complaint. He met with the 16-year-old girl and her friend at the same relative's home and told them to "forget about it" and "act like nothing happened," according to the complaint.

The Wisconsin Rapids Public School District was made aware of the allegations against Bondioli in late January. The district immediately notified Wood County Human Services, who contacted police, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

Bondioli was placed on administrative leave effective Jan. 25 and the Wisconsin Rapids School Board accepted his resignation Feb. 14.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Case continues against high school counselor charged sexual assault