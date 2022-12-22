Case against former Oakwood employees gets new court date

Dec. 22—The case of two men who are accused of abusing an Oakwood resident is waiting on records from Oakwood to be delivered to attorneys.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker said the case was only recently transferred to her docket, and information connected to a previous order does not show that it had been sent to anyone but the attorneys in the case. Therefore, Whitaker said she would issue a new order and would make certain it would be sent to Oakwood officials.

The case concerns two former Oakwood employees, Jason Tyler Mercer and Austin Michael Kirby.

Both men were charged with first-degree Criminal Abuse.

A previous January trial date has been taken off the docket due to the Oakwood records not being received, so Whitaker set a new pretrial conference hearing for February 9.

The case stems from a Somerset Police Investigation looking into events that took place on December 11, 2019.

According to Oakwood employees and management, an adult male client who suffers developmental and intellectual disorders was assaulted by Mercer and Kirby — both of whom were employed by Oakwood and supervising the reported victim at the time.

Authorities say Mercer punched the victim and Kirby slapped the victim multiple times.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

