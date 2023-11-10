Case against former Okay teacher returned to state

Nov. 9—A former Okay High School teacher accused of lewd molestation will be prosecuted by Muskogee County instead of federal prosecutors.

Travis Sloat is accused of surreptitiously capturing images of an underage girl preparing to shower at his home on Nov. 30, 2021. The case originally was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said he is unsure why the case was sent back to his office.

"They said they had a bad ruling and couldn't proceed," he said. "I don't agree with them. They sent it to me and I told them I'd do right by the victim."

Sloat was remanded into custody of Muskogee County/City Detention Center on Wednesday and released on $15,000 bond.

Attempts to reach federal officials were unsuccessful.

Sloat resigned from his position at Okay High School on March 23, 2022 after a student purportedly visiting Sloat's Fort Gibson home made the allegations against him.

At the time of the accusation, Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said all information had been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation because of the McGirt ruling. The 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision requires federal prosecution of certain crimes that occur on Indian land. Frazier also said he believed the victim is an enrolled member of a federally recognized tribe and the alleged incident occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation.

Sloat is scheduled to appear in Muskogee County District Court on Nov. 21.