Case against Fresno County man accused of killing parents on hold, for now. Here’s why

Criminal proceedings against a Fresno County man accused of killing his parents and wounding his sister were suspended Wednesday to allow a court-appointed psychiatrist to evaluate his mental competency.

Fresno County Superior Court Judge James Kelley ordered the examination of 22-year-old Eduardo Amaya, who is facing murder charges for the shooting deaths of his father, Marco Amaya Diaz, 55, and his mother Hermila Salazar Sanchez, 48.

Amaya is also charged with attempted murder for wounding his 27-year-old sister.

Prior to the judge’s ruling, Amaya had missed several court hearings after he refused to leave his cell at the Fresno County Jail. He has been in jail since his arrest on March 17, the day of the killings. He has pleaded not guilty.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies said they received reports of gunshots around 5:30 p.m. at the family’s trailer home near Cedar and Clarkson avenues, just east of Highway 41.

Deputies said the Amayas were preparing for a family party when the situation turned violent. When deputies arrived they found the wounded family members.

Amaya ran into a nearby orchard where he was captured by deputies. A search of the orchard turned up a gun that was likely the murder weapon, deputies said.

Amaya is being represented by deputy public defender Wade Freitas and the case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Elana Smith.

The doctor’s evaluation will be discussed at Amaya’s next court appearance on June 29 in Dept. 32.