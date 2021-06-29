Twitter India boss in police case over Kashmir map

·3 min read
Twitter Logo can be seen On a Mobile Phone in India.
This is the second case against Twitter in less than a month.

Police have registered a case against Twitter India boss after the website allegedly showed an incorrect map of the country.

The map, which has now been removed, did not include Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as part of India in the "Tweep Life" section of Twitter on Sunday.

This is the second case against Twitter officials in less than a month.

It comes amid increasing tensions between the government and Twitter over India's controversial new IT laws.

Kashmir is a contentious issue - both India and Pakistan claim the region in full, but control only parts of it. Twitter is yet to comment on the latest case, which has been filed in Bulandshahr district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The case was filed after a member of Hindu nationalist Bajrang Dal group complained, according to reports. Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari has been accused of "promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes".

Last week, police in Uttar Pradesh summoned Mr Maheshwari for questioning in connection with a video shared on Twitter. A court has since granted Mr Maheshwari protection from arrest but the case is still on.

The clip, which is now part of the investigation, showed a 72-year-old Muslim man being violently assaulted by a group of men. The victim claimed he was forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" (a form of greeting that has become a rallying cry for Hindu nationalists) but the police denied any religious angle. They said the attackers were unhappy about an amulet the Muslim man had sold them. Six people were arrested in connection with the assault.

The police also charged some journalists and politicians, along with Twitter and news website Wire for sharing the video with the "intent to a riot, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy".

Twitter logos seen displayed on an Android Tablet Phone.
Tensions have flared up between the federal government and Twitter over India's new IT laws.

On Monday, a senior executive at Twitter India quit as the company's interim resident grievance officer.

Dharmendra Chatur's was one of three positions that social media firms are required to fill under India's new IT laws.

The rules, known as the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, were announced in February and became effective in May.

They require social media firms to appoint three full-time executives - all Indian residents - who will be empowered to remove content when requested by law enforcement and judicial bodies.

In addition, they would have to track the originator of a particular message if asked by a court or the government. Platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp were given three months in February to comply with these rules.

Compliance is essential for these companies to maintain their status as "intermediaries". This protects them from criminal prosecution in case any content posted by their users violates Indian laws.

Critics say the new laws are aimed at curbing freedom of expression in India, but the government denies this.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map

    LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) -A Hindu hardline group has filed a complaint with police against Twitter's country head after politically sensitive regions were depicted outside a map of India on its website, kickstarting an investigation in a fresh headache for the U.S. tech firm. A map on Twitter's careers page showed Jammu and Kashmir region, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan, as well as the Buddhist enclave of Ladakh outside India. The complaint accuses Twitter's India boss Manish Maheshwari and another company executive of breaching the country's IT rules as well as laws designed to prevent enmity and hatred between classes.

  • Fire blazed over 3 floors at 141 Yishun Ring Rd, 10 sent to SGH

    Ten people, including a police officer, were taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, following a multiple-unit fire that broke out at a Housing Board flat in Yishun on Tuesday (29 June) morning.

  • HPD releases sketches of men wanted for questioning in Midtown murder

    A man was gunned down in the middle of a street after leaving a nightclub, according to police. Now, they want to speak to these two men.

  • Murdered librarian's legacy lives on as killer husband takes plea

    More than two years after a former HPD sergeant shot and killed his wife, he's plead guilty to murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

  • Pelosi welcomes Israeli president to US Capitol

    Shortly after outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin met with President Joe Biden at the White House, he was greeted at the U.S. Capitol by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who stressed bipartisan support for Israel's security among U.S. lawmakers. (June 28)

  • Indian police probe Twitter over Kashmir map

    Indian police have filed preliminary charges against senior Twitter officials over an inaccurate map of the country, an official said Tuesday, in the latest escalation between the US firm and New Delhi.

  • Canada: two more Catholic churches on First Nations reserves destroyed by fire

    Investigators treating fires in British Columbia as suspiciousAnger over church’s historical role in forced assimilation A statue of Pope John Paul II vandalized in Edmonton. Canada has been rocked by the discovery of nearly a thousand unmarked graves at the sites of church-run residential schools. Photograph: Canadian Press/Rex/Shutterstock Two more Catholic churches on First Nations reserves in western Canada have been destroyed by fires that investigators are once again treating as suspicious

  • Xi stresses loyalty as Chinese Communist Party prepares for 100th anniversary

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged Chinese Communist Party members to remain loyal and continue to serve the people as he awarded a new medal of honour to 29 members as part of the ruling party's 100th anniversary celebrations this week. The medal award ceremony took place in Beijing's Great Hall of the People with much fanfare and was broadcast live on national television, as the party prepares to mark its 100th birthday on Thursday. The Chinese Communist Party had 91.9 million members in 2019, or 6.6% of China's population, and has ruled the country since 1949.

  • Controversy over Communion in the Catholic Church goes back some 2,000 years

    When Pope John Paul II was beatified, Zimbabwe's ruler, Robert Mugabe, was in attendance and given Communion. Franco Origlia/Getty ImagesThe United States Conference of Catholic Bishops recently approved drafting a document on receiving Communion in the Catholic Church. It will include a section regarding standards for politicians and public figures who support laws allowing abortion, euthanasia and other “moral evils.” The proposed document has already caused controversy. The Vatican has warned

  • Tesla price target cut 10% at UBS, which cites slowing China demand momentum

    UBS on Tuesday cut its share price on Tesla to $660 from $730, citing "several negative" factors. Analyst Patrick Hummel said while their latest consumer survey of electric vehicles (EV) was "solid across the board for Tesla, momentum in the quarters ahead is more likely in favor of competitors with a busier launch pipeline." China stood out as a worry for Hummel, who rates Tesla at neutral. "Our key concern shorter-term is that Tesla's demand momentum in China is slowing, and our checks on the

  • US judge dismisses monopoly suit against Facebook

    A judge on Monday dismissed a blockbuster antitrust suit against Facebook filed last year by federal and state regulators, saying the lawsuit failed to "plausibly" establish that the social network had created a monopoly.

  • Oxford COVID vaccine produces strong immune response from booster shot - study

    A third shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produces a strong immune response, researchers said on Monday, adding there was not yet evidence that such shots were needed, especially given shortages in some countries. The Oxford University study found that a third dose of the vaccine increases antibody and T-cell immune responses, while the second dose can be delayed up to 45 weeks and also lead to an enhanced immune response. The British government has said it is looking at plans for an autumn vaccine booster campaign, with three-fifths of adults already having received both doses of a COVID vaccine.

  • Bali reopening to foreign tourists delayed as COVID surges -minister

    Indonesia's government will wait until COVID-19 cases fall significantly before opening Bali to foreign tourists, the country's tourism minister said in an interview. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the economy of Bali, for decades a magnet for holidaymakers thanks to its spectacular beaches, vibrant nightlife and distinctive Hindu culture. "We were targeting end of July, beginning of August, but we just have to be mindful of where we are in this recent spike (in coronavirus cases)," Indonesia's Minister for Tourism and the Cultural Economy, Sandiaga Uno, told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

  • US judge: Rep. Boebert can block people on personal Twitter

    A federal judge ruled last week that Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert does not have to unblock a former Democratic Colorado state lawmaker from her personal Twitter account. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico said in his decision Thursday that Boebert, who represents the state's 3rd Congressional District, did not violate the free speech rights of former state Rep. Bri Buentello because Boebert blocked Buentello from her personal Twitter account — and did not block Buentello from Boebert's official government account, The Colorado Sun reported.

  • 14-year-old was assaulted at 2018 Halloween party, NC cops say. Now 6 men are charged

    Multiple people at the party recorded the assault, police said.

  • Dodge Hellcats Are Still Hot With Thieves

    Lock them Hellcats up!

  • Officer stopping catalytic converter theft kills man armed with gun, Texas police say

    The officer was trying to arrest a catalytic converter theft suspect when another man approached him with a gun, Texas police say.

  • Chicago Woman Handcuffed Naked During Botched Raid In 2019 Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Mayor Lori Lightfoot

    Anjanette Young -- the Chicagoan who was subjected to a botched 2019 police raid wherein which she was handcuffed while naked -- recently said in a press conference that she's still seeking justice and feels "betrayed" by the city's mayor, Lori Lightfoot.

  • Body believed to be of missing Iraq War vet found in heavy vegetation, Texas cops say

    The 36-year-old veteran went missing in February 2020.

  • Dominic Cooper Has Lost 5 Cars To Thieves In A Year

    Think he’s become a target?