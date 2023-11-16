Case against Lansing woman charged after picking up missing boy can move toward trial

LANSING — The case against a woman charged with unlawful imprisonment for taking a missing child to her home can proceed toward a trial.

On Thursday, 54A District Court Judge Kristen Simmons ruled that prosecutors had presented enough evidence against Teresa Wolansky, 48, to move the case to Ingham County Circuit Court.

On Oct. 16, police asked the public for help in locating a missing 5-year-old boy who they said is autistic and non-verbal. The boy had been missing for several hours when a man called police and said the boy was in his home. Police arrested Wolansky and she was charged with one count of unlawful imprisonment, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Thursday's ruling came at the conclusion of a two-day preliminary hearing — Nov. 3 and Nov. 16 — that included testimony from three Lansing Police Department officers.

Prior to Simmons' ruling, John Abbott, Wolansky's attorney, argued that Wolansky found the boy alone and on the street. It was cold so she took him home. He added that prosecutors presented no evidence that Wolansky forcibly took the child or prevented him from leaving her home. The door to the attic, where police found the boy, was unlocked, he noted.

However, Simmons ruled that prosecutors had met their burden of proof for this stage of the case.

Lansing officer testifies about Wolansky interview

On Thursday, Officer Bailey Ueberroth testified that he interviewed Wolansky shortly after police went to her home in the 700 block of Community Street and found the boy.

Wolansky said she was driving home around 4:30 a.m. when she had to slam on her brakes to avoid hitting the child, who was in the middle of the street, Uebberroth testified. The boy was cold to the touch and wasn't speaking, he added.

Wolansky took the boy home and brought him up to the attic because it was the only space available in the house, Ueberroth testified. She told the officer that she searched on Google for what to do if someone found a missing child and also texted her sister the same question.

She said she was going to call police but never did, Ueberroth testified, adding that Wolansky said if she called police they would only make it worse.

Police found the boy after someone else in the home called police to report his location.

"The caller said he believed the accused was going to call the police to report the found child, but as hours passed, the caller decided he would call the police himself without informing the accused," according to an October news release from the Lansing Police Department.

When searching the home, police found firearms and drug paraphernalia in the attic, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Woman charged after picking up missing boy faces trial