Case against a Lexington firefighter dropped after he was accused of embezzling

Theft charges filed in Jessamine County against a Lexington firefighter have been dropped, according to court records.

Michael Garrett, 33, was charged in June with theft of more than $500 after he was accused of embezzling more than $1,600 from a bank account which was meant for a softball team he was managing, according to court records. But the charge was dismissed with prejudice on Monday, according to court records.

Garrett was placed on paid administrative leave after being charged, according to Jordan Saas, a battalion chief with the Lexington Fire Department. The matter was still under investigation and Garrett remained on leave as of Wednesday morning, Saas said.

Garrett has been with the Lexington Fire Department eight years, Saas said.

