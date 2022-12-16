Case against Louisville police officer accused of coercing women for sex settles for $1.8M

Louisville has agreed to pay $1.8 million to three women who sued a former Louisville Metro Police officer accused of using his badge to coerce them into doing sexual favors for him.

The women, who were not named in the lawsuit, claim former LMPD Officer Brian Bailey made them agree to be confidential informants and then forced them to both perform sex acts and engage in sexual communications in exchange for his help keeping them out of the criminal justice system.

“The (settlement) amount speaks volumes in terms of the seriousness of the allegations,” said Vince Johnson, the attorney who represented two of the three women.

The suit accuses Bailey of requesting explicit photos and sexual favors in person, by phone and by text from 2016 to 2020. Johnson said his clients were courageous for coming forward, and he’s proud of their perseverance over the course of the case, which was filed in October 2020.

“When you have someone in a position of trust who did the things (Bailey) did, you worry no one is going to believe you,” he said.

Bailey resigned from his position with LMPD in June 2021, about a week after receiving notice of an internal Professional Standards Unit investigation into potential policy violations stemming from complaints from four women, including the three plaintiffs.

At the heart of the lawsuit is LMPD’s failure to adequately investigate and stop Bailey’s behavior at multiple junctures, Johnson said.

He said LMPD’s criminal investigations were “half-hearted” and said the department knew as early as 2016 that Bailey was sexually abusing women in Louisville.

The officers responsible for investigating Bailey’s potentially criminal behavior let long periods of time pass before taking certain investigative measures, despite evidence of criminal wrongdoing, according to the lawsuit.

Bailey can’t be charged with official misconduct or another misdemeanor sexual offense because the one-year statute of limitations expired before the cases were presented to Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in June 2021, according to Erwin Roberts, first assistant prosecutor for the office.

Roberts said his office is still reviewing whether felony charges could be brought against Bailey. As of Dec. 15, the case was still under review.

In July, Roberts told The Courier Journal that charges such as rape, sodomy and sexual abuse may not be applicable because the law requires "forcible compulsion," which might be difficult to prove given that the victims reported they engaged in the sex acts in exchange for something in return, even if they say they were coerced.

An 18-page summary of the June 2021 internal investigation into Bailey’s conduct found that there was a “strong likelihood” the department would have sustained the allegations had it not been closed upon Bailey’s resignation, including violation of rules and regulations, conduct unbecoming, untruthfulness, association with persons of questionable character, sexual activity and handling procedures with informants.

The report also says there’s evidence Bailey was also “likely” in violation of laws regarding prostitution.

Upon reviewing text message threads, interviews with all four women and other evidence, the investigator in the report points to a pattern identified in all the allegations that Bailey used to select the women, coerce them and initiate the sexual encounters.

Johnson said his case against the department became stronger as he learned about Bailey’s conduct through the discovery process.

“It was shocking to me because I just didn’t think these kinds of things happen, but they do,” Johnson said.

Chris Gadansky, Bailey's attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

