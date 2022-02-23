Case against man accused of deadly shooting at Hilmar diner to move forward to trial

A 29-year-old man accused of committing a fatal September shooting at a Hilmar diner will stand trial for murder, a Merced County judge decided Tuesday.

Dominick Jeffery Rufo could face life in prison if he’s convicted of killing Jasper Gray, 38, during an argument at the Hot Rod Diner in the 8100 block of Lander Avenue. He’s also accused of illegal discharge of a firearm, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Judge Ronald Hansen decided there was enough evidence to move Rufo’s case forward after hearing testimony during a preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

Meanwhile the murder case against Rufo’s co-defendant Brandy Ashlyn Bettencourt-Costa, 33, will not proceed, as Judge Hansen determined there was insufficient evidence to try her.

However, Hansen decided to hold Bettencourt-Costa to answer on one remaining charge: assault with a firearm.

After the homicide, Bettencourt-Costa and Rufo allegedly fled to Baja, Mexico after Merced County Sheriff’s deputies announced that both were a persons of interest in the murder investigation.

The pair were arrested in Mexico in December, brought back to Merced County and subsequently jailed in the John Latoracca Correctional Center. Rugo is being held without bail.