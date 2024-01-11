Case against man accused in death of Edmond police officer officially dismissed

The case against a man accused in the death of an Edmond police officer has officially been dismissed.

Jay Stephen Fite had been charged with first-degree manslaughter after Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson, 38, died July 19, 2022, from injuries suffered in a multi-crash collision.

Fite died Nov. 7 of cancer at age 56, and Oklahoma County District Judge Kathryn Savage last week formally dismissed the case.

Fite was accused of operating his truck while he was under the influence of drugs when the deadly crash occurred.

Police said Fite’s commercial truck smashed into a group of vehicles, including Nelson's police motorcycle, stopped at a red light near the intersection of Broadway Extension and Comfort Drive.

Nelson was the first Edmond officer killed in the line of duty.

In November, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation unveiled the SGT Christopher James “C.J.” Nelson Memorial Intersection where S Broadway and Comfort Drive meet in Edmond.

A civil lawsuit related to the case was settled in 2022.

Nelson’s family sued Fite and his employer, Coontz Roofing Inc., for negligence.

The family accused Fite and Coontz Roofing of negligence. They sought more than $100,000 in damages for medical and burial expenses, grief and loss. They also sought punitive damages in excess of $100,000 against Fite and Coontz Roofing.

The lawsuit was dismissed in December 2022, court documents show. More than $168,500 was placed into a trust for Nelson’s minor son. More than $137,800 was placed into a trust for Nelson’s minor daughter.

