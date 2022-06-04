Case against man accused of infant murder off of Hwy 74 will head to trial

'He threw the child away.' Hearing for man accused in 2020 infant homicide off Hwy 74 begins

The case against the man accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter after attacking her mother and driving off of Highway 74 will go to trial, a judge ruled Friday.

Adam Slater, 51, of Palm Desert has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, assaulting a child and assault with a deadly weapon.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini heard testimony during a two-day hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio and ruled there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial. Slater faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted as charged.

Several witnesses recounted their shock at watching the events leading up to the killing during the hearing, which concluded Friday. One man testified to driving by Slater assaulting the mother of the child in a church parking lot in Indian Wells. Slater allegedly stabbed the mother, then took the child, Madalyn Slater, and sped off up Highway 74.

One man testified to seeing the vehicle he believed Slater was driving accelerate off of one of the road's sweeping turns and overturning among the boulders below. The motorist, along with another, hiked down to the crashed vehicle in an attempt to help the people inside.

One of them, Joseph Mahfet, testified that he pulled the crying child out of the vehicle and attempted to comfort her. The other passerby, Kenneth Jenkins, helped Slater out the vehicle. To the surprise of them both, Slater allegedly attacked Mahfet while attempting to stab the child in his arms.

Both men testified to seeing Adam Slater take the child and throw her off of a cliff.

Two Riverside County Sheriff's deputies testified to chasing Slater down a steep ravine before arresting him and carrying him back up to the road on a gurney due to injuries from fleeing barefoot among the cactus and boulders. A California Highway Patrol officer testified to later finding the infant buried under a pile of rocks. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Slater is next due in court in August.

