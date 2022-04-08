Case against man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter moves forward

The case against Kyrell Morgan is moving forward. Investigators charged him in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, Brielle Swinton.

During his preliminary hearing Thursday, Allegheny County homicide detective Greg Renko testified that the day before Brielle died, Morgan said he was frustrated with her because she had a messy diaper, and interrupted him playing video games.

“He’s innocent. I know my son is innocent,” Doreese McCullough told Channel 11.

McCullough doesn’t believe her son, Morgan, is the person responsible for the child’s death.

However, investigators say he squeezed Brielle to death, lacerated her liver and broke seven of her ribs.

Detective Renko testified that the Medical Examiner said Brielle died a slow and painful death that lasted several hours.

“I’m disappointed. I think he should have been coming home today. They don’t have any evidence, they don’t have anything,” McCullough said.

The day before Brielle died, investigators say Morgan was babysitting Brielle and two other small children.

Morgan said he had been playing video games that day, and at one point, Brielle soiled her diaper and pants. Detective Renko told the judge that Morgan said the situation “frustrated” him.

Detective Renko also added that later that day, Morgan allegedly left the children home alone to go buy drugs.

At some point that day, police say Morgan squeezed the little girl.

Morgan’s defense attorney, Blaine Jones, attempted to shift the blame to the child’s mother, Javonne Swinton, who was also taking care of her that day.

“It was made abundantly clear that the baby was in the care of the mother the same time she was in the care of my client,” Attorney Jones said.

Javonne Swinton is also facing charges related to Brielle’s death.

According to the complaint, a detective wrote that a ChildLine tip was submitted for suspected child abuse of the little girl, which is something that County Police would typically look into.

When Channel 11 reached out to the Superintendent of County Police to ask if the ChildLine tip was ever investigated, he said “Child Line information is confidential, and we cannot comment or even confirm its existence.”

Javonne Swinton will be in court for her preliminary hearing in May.

