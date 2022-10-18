Case against McKees Rocks grandmother of infant who overdosed moves forward

The case against Robbie Boyer is moving forward.

The 48-year-old McKees Rocks grandmother is behind bars, facing charges after her 10-month-old grandson had to be revived with Narcan after overdosing on drugs while allegedly in her care.

“Just like everybody else, she recognizes that this is a tragedy. She realizes that this could be preventable,” said her attorney, Marc Daffner, who added that his client is seeking drug rehab through Allegheny County.

Tuesday, prosecutors withdrew two of Boyer’s felony counts of aggravated assault and one count of endangering the welfare of children.

In exchange, Boyer waived her preliminary hearing.

She still faces multiple charges in connection to an incident at her home on Fair Oaks Street on July 31.

“She’s doing about as well as anybody could be doing under the circumstances,” said Daffner.

Surveillance video from that day shows an ambulance outside Boyer’s home while paramedics worked to revive the young boy.

Boyer was seen walking around the house and disappearing before avoiding police for more than a month.

Police paperwork shows two other grandchildren in her care also tested positive for drugs.

A 3-year-old boy had cocaine and fentanyl in his system, and a 9-year-old girl had traces of cocaine.

“I think everybody is just hanging in there and dealing with it. Everybody is thankful there was not something worse,” said Daffner.

Boyer is due back in court on December 5 at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

