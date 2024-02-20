The case for and against the Measure E sales tax proposal

TechCrunch

TechTaka, a South Korean online shopping fulfillment startup that provides third-party logistics services for e-commerce sellers, has raised $9.5 million (12.6 billion KRW) in a Series B round of funding from a sole investor, Altos Ventures. The outfit helps e-commerce sellers manage the supply chain, from warehousing, order packing and shipping, so that TechTaka users can focus on product and marketing. The startup also provides a SaaS operating system to optimize the online vendors' supply chain and logistics operations.