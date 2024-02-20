The case for and against the Measure E sales tax proposal
Fresno County voters will decide on Measure E, a proposed new sales tax, on March 5.
Fresno County voters will decide on Measure E, a proposed new sales tax, on March 5.
TechTaka, a South Korean online shopping fulfillment startup that provides third-party logistics services for e-commerce sellers, has raised $9.5 million (12.6 billion KRW) in a Series B round of funding from a sole investor, Altos Ventures. The outfit helps e-commerce sellers manage the supply chain, from warehousing, order packing and shipping, so that TechTaka users can focus on product and marketing. The startup also provides a SaaS operating system to optimize the online vendors' supply chain and logistics operations.
The stylish piece looks just as good in person as it did online, and now it's an even better bargain.
The Lerner family is keeping control of the Washington Nationals after all.
Whether you live in the White House or just a white house, every abode can use a little beautifying this time of year.
These coveted skinnies have a generous 10-inch rise, slimming pockets and plenty of stretch.
I've tried this moisturizer too, and it's absolutely worthy of the celebrity endorsements.
Pick up this top-rated model for the lowest price it's been since Black Friday.
The Wild scored six goals in less than six minutes on Monday in the fastest stretch of its kind in the NHL since 1999.
Add this wildly flattering top to your arsenal and finish out the season in style.
We hold these truths to be self-evident: Everyone deserves an amazing deal on a computer, including $600 off one gaming machine.
Track down lost items quickly with the sleek little locators, up for grabs at a rare discount.
From a viral Bissell steamer to a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'll want to grab these deals before they're toast.
Score a cool crossbody for $71 (from $349), a stylish shoulder bag for $79 (from $329), a weekender bundle for $169 (from $558) and more.
Treat yourself (or someone else!) with Presidents' Day deals on Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Casper, Pendleton and more.
This on-the-go gaming powerhouse is more in-demand than ever.
From a 'Stanley Pup' cup to a Coco 'Chewnel' purse, here are the most luxe animal toys for the aspiring four-legged influencer.
No more sliding while you slice: These kitchen essentials have thousands of perfect ratings from choppers — er, shoppers.
We spotted a Cotopaxi fleece for $42 (from $75) and Scarpa hiking boots for $80 (from $119).
Grab killer deals on big brands like Le Creuset, Kate Spade, Ugg, Casper, Dry Bar and more.
More than 27,000 shoppers agree with the legendary performer — and at over 30% off, the savings are un-'Believe'-able.