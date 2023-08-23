Case against Merrill man charged in 2020 fatal Marshfield crash moves forward

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − A Wood County judge found enough evidence Wednesday to move a case forward against a Merrill man charged in a 2020 fatal Marshfield crash.

Logan A. Wilke faces a charge of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle for causing the death of John Zinthefer, 91, on March 30, 2020.

Sgt. Matt Susa took the stand Wednesday during the preliminary hearing, according to online records. Wood County Circuit Judge Timothy Gebert found enough evidence for the case to proceed. Gebert also denied a motion from Defense Attorney Corey Chirafisi to dismiss the case.

The next court date is scheduled for Oct. 17.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 30, 2020, a caller reported a traffic crash involving a pedestrian on Wood County Y in the town of Marshfield. Wilke was the driver of a pickup that hit Zinthefer.

More: The former Rose Bowl Lanes site in Marshfield will become a car wash. Here's when it will open.

More: Wenzel's Farm sets Guinness World Record with 314-foot meat snack stick

Wilke told deputies he came over the crest of a hill and hit Zinthefer, who he said was in the traffic lane, according to the complaint. Wilke said Zinthefer was between the centerline and fog line, but closer to the fog line. Wilke said he tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting Zinthefer, but there was nothing he could do.

A deputy talked to Zinthefer's wife, who said he had gone out to get the mail, according to the complaint.

A Marshfield detective examined Wilke's cellphone and found that Wilke started playing a YouTube video at 10:12 a.m. GPS coordinates the detective got from the phone showed it was at the scene of the crash about 22 seconds after the video started playing, according to the complaint. The call came into the 911 communications center at 10:14 a.m.

An analysis done by the Wisconsin State Patrol states Wilke would have had the time and distance to safely brake, stop and avoid hitting Zinthefer.

Wilke is free on a $5,000 signature bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in prison.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Marshfield News-Herald's special offers at marshfieldnewsherald.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Case against Merrill man charged in 2020 fatal Marshfield crash moves forward