Case against murder defendant Austin Eis in Westlake High student's death gets underway

The driver of a Toyota Camry struck Westlake High School students April 18. One died in the Thousand Oaks crash and three more were injured. The preliminary hearing started Monday for Austin Allen Eis who was arrested for his alleged role in the crash and events prior to it.

The first hints of the case against a Ventura County man accused of killing a 15-year-old Westlake High student during an April crime spree emerged in court Monday while opposing counsel zeroed in on the defendant's mental health.

Under questioning from prosecutor Amber Lee, police officers described their findings as a preliminary hearing opened in Ventura County Superior Court to determine if the case against 25-year-old Austin Allen Eis should go to trial. She also introduced photographic and video evidence.

Eis is charged with one count of premeditated murder in the death of student Wesley Welling and 19 counts of attempted murder, along with assorted other crimes and scores of special allegations connected to a series of incidents on April 18.

According to police testimony, the spree started when a suspect dressed all in black stabbed and pepper-sprayed an employee at a Simi Valley Walmart before fleeing to his parents' home in Camarillo and pointing a gun and knife at them.

Then he drove to an area outside Westlake High where he allegedly targeted and hit Welling and three other students while driving a sedan at a high rate of speed. Several other students were narrowly missed by the car, the District Attorney's Office said when the agency filed its latest criminal complaint against Eis in July.

Eis, who appeared at the defense table in court in blue jail garb, has pleaded not guilty.

Ventura County Senior Sheriff's Deputy Amy Ward cried on the stand as she testified about seeing several children on the ground when she answered a call for a reported traffic collision near the high school in Thousand Oaks.

After checking three of the youths, Ward found Welling and tried to resuscitate him, she said.

"He was not responsive," she testified. "He didn't have a pulse."

The veteran deputy said she performed CPR for four minutes before fire personnel took over. But his physical condition never changed, she said.

County Superior Court Judge Paul Feldman granted a 10-minute break so the deputy and others could regain their composure. Some supporters of the victims cried in the courtroom as Ward testified and a number wore black T-shirts printed with the words "Justice for Wesley."

Eis sat at the defense table with his hair cut short and a neatly trimmed beard, his appearance barely recognizable in comparison with the jail booking photo that showed him with unkempt long hair.

Defense counsel Melanie Miles asked the judge to unshackle him so he could take notes during the hearing, but the judge permitted only his left hand to go free based on behavior problems in jail.

Under questioning from Miles, sheriff's deputies related conversations they had with Eis' parents at their home in Camarillo. He was apparently homeless and did not live in the house, but picked up his mail at the residence, according to court testimony.

His parents disclosed that their son had a history of mental health issues, including anxiety and depression and that they did not think he had taken medication for two years.

Feldman, who was just appointed to the bench last month, told the court he expected the hearing to last three to four days.

Lee told The Star she would only be calling law enforcement officers to testify during the preliminary hearing. Civilian witnesses, including minors, won't be called until trial, she said.

Kathleen Wilson covers crime, courts and local government issues for the Ventura County Star.

