Case against murder suspect bound over after attorney waives hearing

The case against a Cambridge resident accused of shooting and killing a Derwent man on Clark Street earlier this month has been bound over to the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Caldwell attorney Jack Blakeslee filed a motion waiving a preliminary hearing in the Cambridge Municipal Court on behalf of his client, Spencer J. Andrews, 23, prior to the hearing Wednesday.

Without the hearing, municipal court Judge John Mark Nicholson found sufficient probable cause that the crime was committed by Andrews and bound the case over to the common pleas court.

Bond for Andrews was continued at $350,000 with no 10% allowed and a personal recognizance bond containing special conditions.

The victim, Anthony R. Gerdau, 28, was found lying on the sidewalk outside a residence on Clark Street on March 20 suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Gerdau was transported by Cassell Station EMS to Southeastern Med, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Preliminary results from an autopsy conducted at the Licking County Coroner's Office indicated he died as a result of the gunshot wound.

According to a log at the Guernsey County 911 Dispatch Center, a woman at a Clark Street residence called at approximately 9:21 p.m. on March 20 to report someone had been shot outside her residence.

During the course of their investigation, officers discovered Andrews was at his home where the shooting allegedly occurred less than a block from where Gerdau was found.

Police established a perimeter around the house with assistance from Guernsey County sheriff's deputies and State Highway Patrol troopers. Andrews was taken into custody without incident outside the home at 432 Clark Street at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Police detectives obtained a search warrant for the home to collect evidence.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

Andrews remained incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail where he has been housed since his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and police asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Detective David Ryan at 740-439-4431.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Case against murder suspect bound over after attorney waives hearing