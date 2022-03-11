Case against Newport News mother accused of killing baby, stabbing daughter sent to grand jury

Peter Dujardin, Daily Press
·3 min read

Charges against a mother accused of stabbing her 10-month-old baby to death last year will advance to a Newport News grand jury after the woman appeared in court Friday and waived her right to a probable cause hearing.

Sarah Whitney Ganoe, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2021 slaying of Zell Howard and with aggravated malicious wounding in the stabbing of her 8-year-old daughter in the same incident.

Police said the 10-month-old boy was stabbed multiple times and had an eviscerated abdomen. The girl was stabbed more than more 50 times, but has since recovered from wounds that were initially deemed life-threatening.

A probable cause hearing was slated to go forward Friday in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on those charges. as well as two counts each of child abuse and using a knife in a felony.

But Ganoe’s attorneys — Newport News Assistant Public Defenders Emily Hunt and Jessica Crossett — told a judge at the outset that their client would waive the hearing. Judge Jeffrey Rountree asked Ganoe if she was doing so willingly, and she said yes.

Rountree sent the case to the grand jury at Newport News Circuit Court, which will decide whether to indict Ganoe on the charges.

Asked after the hearing why their client had waived the hearing, Hunt and Crossett declined to comment. Ganoe’s family, who attended Friday’s hearing, also declined comment.

Court documents previously filed in the case described the grisly scene that Ganoe’s fiancé discovered the night of May 10, 2021 after his wife sent him a text message that something bad happened at home.

“Sarah Ganoe told him not to be sad, but the house would be bloody when he got home,” a criminal complaint said.

He immediately left work, calling 911 on the way home. He got there before police and medics arrived, finding blood throughout the house and Ganoe and her two stabbed children in the master bedroom, police said. Investigators also found a pocketknife with a 2.5-inch blade nearby.

Ganoe has lived in Hampton Roads for 26 years, had no prior criminal charges, and worked as a delivery driver at a local sandwich shop. She attended Warwick High School and studied art at Thomas Nelson Community College.

After the incident, she was sent to Central State Hospital, a secure hospital in Richmond that specializes in treating the mentally ill. Court documents say she was evaluated by Dr. Andrew Osborn, a clinical psychologist at Bluestone Forensic Evaluations in Williamsburg.

Before Friday’s hearing, sheriff’s bailiffs told the Daily Press and a reporter from Channel 13News that Rountree was allowing only one reporter — from WAVY TV — into the courtroom.

A Daily Press reporter sent a note to Rountree objecting, given that Ganoe is an adult defendant, and the courtroom is presumed open under law. The judge later sent word through the bailiff that he would allow one reporter from each news outlet into the hearing.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com

