Case against Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles heads to jury selection

After months of battery allegations that drew the attention of Florida's surgeon general, Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles is approaching his trial.

Court records indicate a jury will be selected Oct. 17 to try Stamitoles on six counts of battery after multiple women came forward and pressed charges against the dentist for inappropriately touching them during business hours, leading to four arrests between May 27 and July 29.

One patient said the dentist allegedly spoke sexually to her while suggestively touching her. Per an arrest report, he asked a patient May 18, 2022, if she could satisfy herself, followed by telling her he could satisfy her "like a god."

Dr. Charles Stamitoles arrives in court for a plea hearing Aug. 30.

He also allegedly rubbed his body against hers while moaning and told her that he thought her tattoos were "sexy."

On Dec. 16, 2020, he allegedly patted a female patient's breast while she was in the operating chair, complimenting her physical appearance.

"(Victim) said that Stamitoles was beginning to administer the medicine to numb her mouth area when he patted her with his hand on her right breast area," his arrest report noted.

On May 24 and May 25, 2022, an employee reported he slapped her on the buttocks and hugged her from behind while kissing her on her head.

The victim told deputies that she was in the bathroom when Stamitoles "shut the door, he hugged her from behind and kissed her on the back of her head and then told her to now do it to him."

While his six misdemeanor counts are close to trial, he was also charged June 17 with felony battery against a person 65 years and older after he allegedly battered a 74-year-old client on May 31.

"She stated that on her last appointment … while she was sitting in the room, she had concerns about her teeth and made a statement to her dentist, S/Charles Stamitoles, that maybe she should go see another dentist because she felt that (he) was not doing anything to help her fix her teeth," the report noted.

After she made the statement, she told deputies that "he placed both of his hands on each side of her face, while putting his face about six to eight inches in front of her face and told her to look into his eyes."

Stamitoles then told her that he can help her with her teeth and allegedly kissed her on the forehead.

All of these allegations led Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to file an emergency order barring him from practicing dentistry on female patients.

"Dr. Stamitoles' employees are already aware of his deviant behavior, and this has not hindered him from his inappropriate conduct," the final order noted. "Therefore, nothing short of the immediate restriction of Dr. Stamitoles' license to practice as a dentist on female patients will protect the public from the dangers created by Dr. Stamitoles' continued, unrestricted practice of dentistry."

Since Ladapo's emergency order only barred Stamitoles from practicing on females, he has been free to practice on male patients at his Creighton Road location.

