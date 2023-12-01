Case against teen charged with killing Lansing Democrat Ted Lawson moves to Circuit Court

LANSING — A 15-year-old charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a prominent Lansing Democrat who was canvassing waived his preliminary hearing Friday, moving the case forward.

Lamar Kemp is charged with murder and two firearm charges in the Oct. 8 death of Ted Lawson, 63. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The preliminary hearing would have required prosecutors to present additional evidence to a judge. The case will now move to Ingham County Circuit Court where Kemp could stand trial or negotiate a plea deal with prosecutors.

Kemp's first Circuit Court hearing date has not been set.

Bill Crino, the Ingham County deputy chief assistant prosecutor, told Judge Stacia Buchanan during the brief hearing Friday morning that his office had not made any plea offers to Kemp or his defense attorney.

Kemp is accused of fatally shooting Lawson in October while Lawson was canvassing for a City Council candidate. Lawson was well-known in political circles and had worked on many election campaigns for Democrats. Police and prosecutors said they believed the shooting was not related to Lawson's political views or activities.

Kemp was with two other teenagers on the day Lawson was shot, according to a police affidavit, and one of them said he saw Kemp shoot Lawson after asking him for a dollar.

During a hearing in November, prosecutors told Buchanan that Kemp tried to intimidate witnesses from the Ingham County Jail, where he is being held. The judge ruled that Kemp should remain in the Ingham County Jail, and put significant limits on his communication privileges.

Reporter Ken Palmer contributed to this story.

