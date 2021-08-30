Case against teen in Manchester home invasion disappears

Aug. 30—The case against a Hartford teenager who was accused of breaking into the Manchester apartment of a teenager he knew and holding him at knifepoint while an accomplice searched the apartment disappeared from public court records last week, apparently indicating that the defendant has received confidential status as a juvenile.

The Hartford teen, Nisaiah Delgado, now 18, was facing felony counts of home invasion and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and misdemeanor counts of second-degree unlawful restraint and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Home invasion carries a prison sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison, while conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon carries five to 20 years in prison.

When his case was public, Delgado was free on a promise to appear in Hartford Superior Court when required.

The break-in occurred on Feb. 13, 2020, when Delgado was 17. He was arrested the following month, and his case would have gone first to juvenile court, then it would have been transferred to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges.

Records of the case were made public early this year because of a federal appeals court decision holding unconstitutional a 2019 Connecticut law making such "juvenile transfer" cases confidential until after a trial or conviction by plea.

CASE DISAPPEARS

DEFENDANT: NISAIAH DELGADO, NOW 18, OF HARTFORD

CHARGES: HOME INVASION, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FIRST-DEGREE ROBBERY, SECOND-DEGREE UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT SIXTH-DEGREE LARCENY

STATUS: CASE HAS DISAPPEARED FROM PUBLIC COURT RECORDS, APPARENTLY INDICATING THAT DELGADO HAS BEEN GRANTED CONFIDENTIALITY BECAUSE HE IS A JUVENILE.

But the federal court decisions gave Superior Court judges authority to order confidentiality in particular juvenile transfer cases, and Connecticut law has long permitted judges to grant 16- and 17-year-old defendants "youthful offender status," which makes the case confidential and limits the sentence to a maximum of four years.

Story continues

The victim of the Manchester home invasion said in a written statement to police that he was home alone around 4 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2020, when he heard the loud slam of a door. He said he opened the door of the second-floor apartment and saw two people wearing all black clothes running up the stairs toward him.

He said he tried to close the door, but the two were able to push it open. He said he recognized one of them as someone he knew as "Nas" from when they attended the Bennet Academy together, adding that they were in an East Windsor rehabilitation facility together between July and September 2019.

The victim said Nas kept him at knifepoint in the living room while the accomplice searched the apartment. At one point, he said, Nas reached out to grab something and accidentally nicked the victim's thumb with the knife.

The victim said the invaders later locked him in the attic, but he escaped through a neighbor's apartment and called police from a family friend's apartment across the street.

Among the electronic items stolen from the apartment was a Chromebook issued to the victim by Manchester High School. School officials determined that there had been a recent logon to that device using an email address listed for Delgado.

Manchester police later had a detective who didn't know the suspect's identity, present a set of photos to the victim, who picked out Delgado's picture, according to an affidavit by Detective James R. Graham.

In a recorded interview conducted with his mother present, Delgado acknowledged that no one could vouch for his whereabouts at the time of the crime, Graham reported.

Delgado acknowledged that he attended Bennet Academy in sixth grade and that he was in a rehabilitation program the previous year but denied knowing the victim, the detective reported. When told about the logon to the Chromebook, he first denied having the email address that was used, then said his "little cousin" had the address.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.