Case against Wynter Cole-Smith's accused killer moves forward after key hearing waived

LANSING — The case against the man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a Lansing toddler earlier this year will proceed to circuit court.

Rashad Trice, 27, waived his preliminary hearing this morning in 54A District Court in downtown Lansing. The hearing would have determined if prosecutors had enough against him to move the case forward, a ruling that would have been made by Judge Kristen Simmons.

Trice, who faces state and federal charges, participated through video conference from the Newaygo County Jail north of Grand Rapids, where defendants facing federal charges often are held.

He faces state charges in multiple jurisdictions connected to a search over the Fourth of July holiday that ended when police found 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith dead in Detroit.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He faces 20 charges in state court, with the Michigan Attorney General's Office having consolidated three separate cases that had been filed by prosecuting attorneys in Ingham, Macomb and Wayne counties.

Trice is charged with murder, kidnapping and assault, among other charges, and faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of murder in a Michigan court.

Federal prosecutors for the Western District of Michigan brought charges of their own: kidnapping resulting in death and kidnapping a minor. Last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office notified Trice and his attorneys that they would not be seeking the death penalty in that case.

Contact reporter Matt Mencarini at 517-377-1026 or mjmencarini@lsj.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @MattMencarini.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Rashad Trice, Wynter Cole-Smith's accused killer, waives prelim