Case against York County man accused of shooting 3 will go to grand jury

A grand jury will consider the case against a York County man charged with shooting three people in Williamsburg in March.

In Williamsburg-James City County General District Court on Thursday, Alvin Jackson Jr., 21, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, meaning that the case will go to a grand jury.

Jackson was charged with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding. Six additional charges — three counts of shooting in a public place and three counts of the use of a firearm in a felony — were dismissed in anticipation of Jackson entering a guilty plea to the aggravated malicious wounding charges, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Nate Green.

The grand jury will convene May 10, and the next hearing is slated for June 14.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Scotland Street in the early hours of March 19. When police arrived on the scene about 1:54 a.m., they found three men, including a 25-year-old and two 24-year-olds, who had been shot. Later that morning, Jackson was arrested in the 200 block of Barlow Road in York County.

Currently, all three victims are in stable condition, Williamsburg police spokesman John Heilman said. Police have not detailed the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The March shooting, along with a January incident in which an argument between two off-duty James City County police officers resulted in one of them shooting the other, there has been an increase in security measures in the area, where several restaurants and bars are located.

During the April city council meeting, Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn reported that the owner of Green Leafe Cafe, Paul’s Deli and the College Delly, which are all in the same area on or adjacent to Scotland Street, has been working with police and the ABC Board.

Safety measures include stopping the serving of alcohol at 1 a.m., the presence of certified security officers and Williamsburg police officers and improved lighting.

“We certainly feel like the increased efforts in the 700 block of Scotland St. have created the desired effect,” Dunn said via email on Friday. “There has been a strong sense of cooperation between (ABC), business owners/operators, and the (Williamsburg Police Department). At this point, we feel like this effort could serve as a model for other localities facing similar issues.”

